DRUMS — Ramona Smith McArdle, 91, formerly of Clearwater Beach, Fla., passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at Providence Place in Drums.

She was born in Laurel Run borough, a daughter of the late George D. and Fannie Ashford Smith. Ramona was a graduate of Coughlin High School. She worked at General Radio while she attended Empire Beauty School. After graduating from Empire, she opened her first beauty salon in Laurel Run. Ramona also had salons in Georgetown and downtown Wilkes-Barre.

When Ramona retired form her beauty salon business, she became a home health nurse when she moved to Florida. She was so successful that she was named Home Health Nurse of the Year in Pinellas County in 2005. Ramona's greatest joy in life was when her family and friends visited her in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. McArdle, and by her brothers, Thomas and his wife, Nancy, and Alfred "Hap" Smith and his wife, Cecelia.

Ramona is survived by her brother, William and his wife, Nancy, of New Brunswick, N.J., and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ramona's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Providence Place and to Pat Steckley and Mary Louise Acri, who provided care for Ramona when she moved back to Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church, 3835 Laurel Run Rd., Laurel Run, 18706. Ramona's pastor, the Rev. K. Gene Carroll, will officiate. Family and friends are asked to gather from 9:30 to 10 a.m. for the service.

Those attending the funeral service are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and State social distancing requirements.

Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery in Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church, 3835 Laurel Run Rd., Laurel Run, 18706.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Ramona's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
