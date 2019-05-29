MOUNTAIN TOP — Randall J. "Randy" Haydt, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed from this life on April 29, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Lincolnton, N.C., surrounded by family and love. He was 36 years old.

Originally from Mountain Top, Randy moved to North Carolina in 1996 with his parents and brother. He graduated from Millbrook High School in Raleigh (2001) and held a B.S. M.E.T. from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He worked as an assembly engineer for GKN Driveline in Newton.

Randy proposed to the love of his life, Kelly Balum, while the two toured Ireland in 2012. They were married the following year. He is survived by his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Ruby Jean, his little "peanut" and the light of his life. Also carrying on his legacy are his parents, Leo and Susan Haydt, of Raleigh, N.C.; his brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Lindsey Haydt; nephews Leo and Cole; paternal grandmother, Jean; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Balum and Haydt families.

Beloved by all who knew him, Randy was loyal and caring with a great sense of humor. He was the life of the party and famed for his dance moves. He liked traveling some, but was happiest at home with his wife and daughter. Living on Lake Norman, he said his regular house was a vacation home already.

Randy enjoyed Captain Morgan, Jim Beam, cars, boats and motorcycles — not necessarily in that order. He liked to golf, but not too often. He loved Garth Brooks and Marty's Blue Room. Randy once flew to Buffalo just to eat chicken wings. He hated fuss, frills and short-sleeved dress shirts. Every restaurant was judged by the quality of their ranch dressing.

Donations in Randy's memory can be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. He was diagnosed last year and left us all too soon.

In lieu of formal services and at Randy's request, a party celebrating his life will be held on his family's property at 1698 Stairville Road, Mountain Top, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The family promises too much food and invites all friends and relatives to attend.