KINGSTON — Randy Dale Freas, 69, of Kingston, died unexpectedly Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Berwick, he was the son of the late Martin Wesley Freas Jr. and Jean (Sands) Freas.

Randy graduated from Berwick High School, Class of 1968, attended Roanoke College in Theatre Arts, and was then drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served with the 31st Light Infantry Brigade and 23rd Infantry as a combat infantry rifleman.

Upon honorable discharge, Randy was the recipient of the Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After returning home from serving his country, he graduated from Luzerne County Community College with a degree in electrical engineering.

Prior to retirement, Randy was a career salesman. Using his wit and charm to sell cars, including the first Porsche 911 sold in the area, bringing funds into Wilkes University School of Science and Engineering, and maintaining a territory of restaurants, schools and businesses with US Food Service.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Berwick, Elks Club of Berwick, Irem Temple Shrine, Bear Wallow Hunting Club, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Caldwell Consistory, and as a young man achieved Eagle Scout designation.

A passionate man with many hobbies, Randy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, classic cars, motorcycles, and traveling the world with his loving wife and son. He was an avid rifleman and competitive shooter. Randy was a fan of music, touring as a sound and light engineer with his band in the '70s. He also was a connoisseur of film and drama, collector of antiques, toys, and coins.

Randy was one of Penn State's finest football fans, even attending a game vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland. He enjoyed spending days with his beloved yellow lab, Dagny, at his side, entertaining his wife and family with his antics, and singing to his granddaughter and anyone else who would listen.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Thomas Hobbs and Warren Snyder.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, the former Debra Snyder; son, Tyler Simmons Freas and fiancée, Alyssa Lauren McEntee; granddaughter, Ainsley Kade Freas; siblings, Marcia Freas Lysher and husband, Mark Lysher, of Maryland; Martin Wesley Freas III and husband, Peter Elting, of California; Bruce Charles Freas and wife, Pamela Mutchler Freas, of Florida, Mary Freas Carper and husband, Brian Carper, of Shickshinny; and many loving nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Funeral services will be privately held at the Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston. The Rev. Jane Pykus will officiate. Interment will follow with military honors in Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Kingston Township. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Masks will be expected to be worn inside the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The Vietnam Veterans Of America via www.vva.org/donate in memory of Randy Dale Freas.