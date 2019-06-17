Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray Holmes Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Ray Holmes, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 13, 2019, after a long battle with colon cancer.

Born Sept. 9, 1948, in Columbia, Miss., he was the son of the late Mary Bullock.

Ray was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of '68, Columbia, Miss., and Jackson State, class of '72, Jackson, Miss. Prior to retirement, Ray worked for UGI as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years.

Ray enjoyed watching sports, especially the New York Jets, westerns, ESPN and music. He could cite just about every Superbowl played and its winners. Ray loved taking care of his family, cooking his famous gumbo and giving history lessons.

Ray was preceded in death by mother, Mary Bullock; grandparents, Edgie and Ivory Alderman, of Mississippi; uncle, Laverne Mark, of Mississippi; and brother-in-law, Curtis Branch.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Louise Holmes; daughter, Felicia Holmes; son, Ray Holmes Jr.; step-daughters, Diane Harris and Sherry Ann Freeman; grandchildren, Joshua Goodwin, Aahliya, Ronnie, Shaquana, Javoris, Santoria, Dominique, Tannesha, Dasia, Daquesha, Deonate, and Jabar; brother, Kenneth Mark; sister, Carolyn Branch; niece, Gabrielle Branch; nephew Duval Branch; niece, Deandra Mark; nephew, Brandon Krout; nephew, Ondrell Reddittand; a host of great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

Ray's entire family is grateful for the care provided by healthcare professionals, friends and family during these tough times.

Celebration of Ray's Life will begin Wednesday, June 19, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes Barre. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery will be private.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made at McLaughlin's.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now