DALLAS — Rayford Andrew Petroski, of Dallas, died March 1, 2019.

Born June 27, 1937, he was the son of the late Andrew and Amelia Bay Petroski. He graduated from Lake Lehman High School, retired from the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company as a "master pipe fitter" and was a lifetime member of AFL-CIO Local 406.

Ray will be missed by his loving wife, Ann (Gavin) his sons, Dr. Ray, Francis, Michael, John, grandchildren and his buddy, Moochie. Ray followed in death his brother Andrew, sister Constance (Patty) and is survived by his sister, Debbie Higgins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 Thursday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

Special thanks to all medical professionals who provided excellent care to Ray during his difficult times. In lieu of flowers. the family asks donations be made to the .