Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Raymond A. Anselmi III

Raymond A. Anselmi III Obituary

HANOVER TWP. — Raymond A. Anselmi III, 46, of Hanover Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he is the son of Raymond and Jacqueline Ludwig Anselmi.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Paulette DeMorat Anselmi, son Jon Raymond, brother Antonio and wife Jamie, of Florida, and sister Desirae J. Anselmi, of Exeter.

Raymond was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed by XPO Logistics, Pittston.

He really enjoyed physical fitness, especially riding his bicycle, and always enjoyed reading and learning. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, and will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Olivet Columbarium, Wyoming.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.Gubbiottifh.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
