WORMLEYSBURG — Raymond A. Gavlick, MSG, US Army, retired, 88, of Wormleysburg, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, serving 27 years in the United States Army. He was a Green Beret in the 5th Special Forces Group, one of the most decorated groups in the U.S. armed forces. He was also a Parachute Rigger and Paratrooper. After retirement, he worked at The Susquehanna Club, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna. He was a 1949 graduate of Swoyersville High School where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He was an avid marathon runner including the Boston marathon and member of Harrisburg Road Runners Club.

He was born September 1, 1931, in Swoyersville to the late Joseph F. and Lottie (Yablonski) Gavlick. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph; grandson, Jacob; and granddaughter Danyell.

He was the beloved husband of Vilma Graciella (D'Croz Trevia) Gavlick; four children, Michael of Nashville, Tenn.; Katherine Craddock (Edward Hayes) of Exeter; Ray of Camp Hill; and Daryle (Melissa) of Camp Hill; brother, Richard (Joyce) of Swoyersville; six grandchildren, Michael, Mackenzie, Lindsay, Madeline, Mason, and Conner; great-grandson, Chance.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.