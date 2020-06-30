Raymond Andrew Killian
PLYMOUTH — Raymond Andrew Killian, a life-long resident of Plymouth, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at age 62.

Raymond was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 30, 1957, to Florence (née Kieszek) and Frank T. Killian. He was graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1975, and from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, in 1979, with a B.S. in Information Systems.

He worked for many years at Carter Footwear in Wilkes-Barre, and was currently employed by Chubb, also in Wilkes-Barre, as a senior systems analyst. He was a communicant of All Saints Church in Plymouth.

Raymond was the devoted primary caretaker for his mom over the past 17 years. As the "favorite uncle," he doted on his nieces and nephews, attending birthday parties, sporting events, and dance recitals, and taking summer trips with the boys to Knoebels Amusement Park when they were young.

Raymond was proud of his Plymouth heritage. He enjoyed daily walks around town, communicating with local politicians, and the annual Kielbasa Festival. He was passionate about his cars, especially the many Jeeps he owned over the years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Raymond is survived by his mother; his brothers, Frank (Jeannette), Jerry (Lisa) and Joseph (Mary); his nieces and nephews: Jason (Juli Ann) Killian; Kristen (Ron) Dietrick; Amy, Matthew, Jeffrey and Andrew Killian; and his great-nephew, Christopher Killian and great-niece, Avery Dietrick.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2003.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at All Ss. Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

To submit online condolences to Raymond's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
All Saints Parish
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss; saying prayers for Ray's family in this difficult time. I worked at Penn Millers / Chubb with Ray for 10 years. When I asked for his help, he was always quick to do so. We would share sarcastic jabs quite often, and chatted about Plymouth's Kielbasafest several times. He had a quick wit and will surely be missed.

Lisa D.
Lisa Dillon
June 30, 2020
Ray was known to be a man of integrity. Condolences to the family for your loss.
S B
June 30, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family. I worked with Ray for many years. He and I were buddies. He always shared picture of his family with me. He took great care of his mother. He will be deeply missed.
Judy Gurnari
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Ray was a proud Shawnee Indian!
In his mind, Silicone Valley can't hold a candle to Plymouth,Pa.
S B
June 29, 2020
I worked closely with Ray for 20 years at Chubb. He was So knowledgeable and offered direction many times. He will certainly be missed.

He always spoke so proudly of his nieces and nephews. Pictures from Knoebels were hung prominently on his desk.

My deepest condolences to his family at this time.

Joan Thomas
June 29, 2020
I have worked with Ray for 20 years. He was very dedicated and considered one of our top computer programmers at CHUBB and Penn Millers. When there was a complex issue with the computer system, everyone went to Ray for advice. He will be missed and difficult to replace. On a personal level I know Ray always spoke about his family. He was proud of his mom, brothers and nephews. We always exchanged stories on our Jeeps and the good old days at WVW. Ray graduated with my sister. My sincere condolences to the Killian Family. May the memories you all share of Ray get you through this difficult time.
Harold Roberts
Coworker
June 29, 2020
June 29, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss. I know Ray was so proud of his family. I have only worked with Ray for a couple of years, he will be missed. from Cindy Beck
Cindy Beck
Coworker
