HARDING — Raymond C. Chuzas, 88, of Harding, entered into eternal life on March 5, 2020, while in the care of Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.

He was a graduate of Jenkins High School, Class of 1950. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. While serving in the military, Raymond was decorated with the two bronze stars with V for Valor. He received many awards and citations.

He was married to the former Veronica Sahayda. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in September 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Chuzas; his sisters, Ann Bux, Helen Lopata and a brother, Edward Chuzas.

Surviving are his wife, Veronica; son, Daniel and his wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Michelle Dudley and her husband, Michael, Brian Chuzas and his wife, Megan; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Elliott and Parker Dudley; several nieces and nephews.

Services were private and at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

The Chuzas family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and social worker at the Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, for the compassion, wonderful care and kindness shown to Raymond and his family.

To leave an online condolence, visit Raymond's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.