WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Raymond D. Osowski Sr., of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born Jan. 20, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Raymond T. and Mary Chimko Osowski.

Raymond was a 1971 graduate of Crestwood High School, Mountain Top.

He was employed at Southern Union and Pennsylvania Gas and Water Co. for 33 years and at Cornell Iron Works for 10 years.

Raymond loved trout fishing, enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan.

Surviving are his wife, the former Deborah Pearce, to whom he was married 36 years; son Raymond D. Osowski Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Mountain Top; daughter Samantha Osowski and her fiancé, Rasheed Williams, of Laflin; and his companion, King.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry will be officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday.