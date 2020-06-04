WEST WYOMING — Raymond Dziewit, 39, of West Wyoming, entered eternal peace on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Born April 2, 1981, in Kingston, he was the son of Raymond Dziewit and the late Rose Marie (Abent) Dzieiwit.

Surviving are his father, Raymond Dzieiwit, and aunt, Phyllis Nawrocki, who was like a second mother to Ray over the years, along with step-brothers, Dave and Mark Callahan. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Ray was preceded in death by his infant son, Ray Jr., maternal grandparents, Frank and Jean Abent, paternal grandparents, Edward and Marion Dziewit.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

Ray will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.

