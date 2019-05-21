Raymond E. Ritter

Guest Book
  • "Betty Lou, Gary, and Wendy, We will always remember Ray..."
    - Charlene & David Fenstermacher
  • "Sorry to hear about Ray.He will be missed by many..Looking..."
    - Bob Ebert
  • "Betty Lou , Wendy and family, I am so sorry for your loss...."
    - Nancy Kemmerer
  • "So sorry for your loss."
    - Nancy Scott
  • - Nancy Scott
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:45 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Springtown Cemetery
Springtown, PA
Obituary
SPRINGTOWN — Raymond E. Ritter, 80, of Springtown, died on May 18, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou; daughter Wendy Harrison and her husband, Michael, of Forty Fort; brother Gary and his wife, Gina, of Quakertown; brother and sisters; grandchildren, Shawn and his wife, Heather, Daniel and Colin Harrison, Angela Moffet and her husband, Drew, Ashley Jefferson and her husband, Johnny, and Amanda and Adam Ritter; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening in Trinity UCC, 1990 Route 212, Pleasant Valley.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, to send a condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.


Published in Times Leader from May 21 to May 22, 2019
