SPRINGTOWN — Raymond E. Ritter, 80, of Springtown, died on May 18, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou; daughter Wendy Harrison and her husband, Michael, of Forty Fort; brother Gary and his wife, Gina, of Quakertown; brother and sisters; grandchildren, Shawn and his wife, Heather, Daniel and Colin Harrison, Angela Moffet and her husband, Drew, Ashley Jefferson and her husband, Johnny, and Amanda and Adam Ritter; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening in Trinity UCC, 1990 Route 212, Pleasant Valley.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, to send a condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.