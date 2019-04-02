WILKES-BARRE — Raymond G. Bedwick passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Viola (Tabit) Bedwick.

Ray was a lifetime active member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church and its Order of St. Sharbel, which supports Catholic Seminarians of the Maronite Church. He also had a deep-seated devotion to St. Theresa of Lisieux, The Little Flower, to whom a weekly novena is offered at St. George Church.

Together with Robert Jones, Ray founded Bedwick & Jones Printing more than a half century ago. He was currently enjoying retirement, following his beloved Boston Red Sox, and playing his favorite card game, poker. He was also an Air Force Reservist.

Ray will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law, Anne T. Bedwick, and his numerous nieces and nephews, of whom he was extremely proud. The youngest of 10 children, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Agnes; his sister, Mary Jacobs and her husband, Joseph; his sister, Ceil Kasmark and her husband, Joseph; his sister, Sadie Ellis and her husband, Leo; his brother, John; his brother, William and his wife, Mary; his sister, Anna Yablonski; and his brothers, Peter and Paul.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a funeral Liturgy being held in St. George Maronite Church, Loomis Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those who desire may give memorial contributions to St. Anthony/St. George Church, 79 Loomis St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, 33 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.