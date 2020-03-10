NANTICOKE — Raymond J. Krukowski, 84, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a brief illness and shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre July 1, 1935, he was a son of the late Jan and Ann Okrasinski Krukowski. He graduated from James M. Coughlin High School and entered the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served in Germany and Saudi Arabia. He was honorably discharged in 1958 receiving the rank of Airman 1st Class.

Raymond married Arlene Purvin on Aug. 6, 1960, and together raised their family in Nanticoke. He was office manager at Apex Used Auto Parts, West Nanticoke, for twenty years before becoming employed by InterMetro, Wilkes-Barre, where he worked for twelve year until retiring in 1993.

He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, formerly Holy Trinity Church and belonged to American Legion Post #350. Amongst his hobbies, he will especially be remembered for his love for gardening and he particularly liked composting and growing vegetables and flowers.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Petro and Lilly Jutkiewicz.

He will be missed by his wife, Arlene, with whom he would have shared 60 years of marriage on Aug. 6; his sons, Raymond Krukowski Jr., and wife, Ann Marie, of Fairfax Station, Va., and David Krukowski and wife, Michelle Lynne, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; grandchildren, Justin and Michael Krukowski and Elijah and Marissa Krukowski; sisters Lucy Sciandra, of Pittston, and Theresa Petrushka, of Wilkes-Barre; a brother, Joseph Krukowski, of New Jersey, as well as nieces and nephews.

Raymond was blessed to have received the gift of life through a kidney transplant ten years ago. His family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be directed to the Gift of Life Program donor program, or to .

Funeral service will begin with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant.

Interment with military honors will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

Viewing and visitation hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.