HANOVER TWP. — Mr. Raymond J. Wasilewski, of Hanover Township, peacefully passed into eternal life on June 9, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 28, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the third of four sons born to the late Stanley and Eva (Lebioda) Wasilewski. He was raised in the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre and educated in the Catholic faith. He was a 1964 graduate of Marymount High School.

Raymond was hired into the Central Railroad of New Jersey as a fireman and engineer in Allentown in 1968. He continued his career with the Delaware and Hudson Railroad and retired from Canadian Pacific Rail Systems as a locomotive engineer in 1992. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers since 1970. Ray served his country in the United States Army reserves from 1966 to 1971.

An avid golfer for much of his life, he was a member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club for many years. Ray loved sports and all things Notre Dame. He was a member of the Hanover Township Notre Dame Club, and enjoyed several trips to South Bend, Ind., to cheer for his team — "Go Irish!" He was a die-hard fan.

Raymond and his wife, Elaine (Bishop) Wasilewski, recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. She was his best friend and unwavering caregiver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joseph and Blanche Bishop, brother, Thomas A. Wasilewski, and nephew, Anthony Sharkus Wasilewski.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories in addition to his beloved wife, Elaine, are his son, Brian J. Wasilewski, of Greenville, Del.; his daughter, Jenine M. Szura and her husband, Aaron, of Kingston; beloved granddaughters, Eva Catherine and Madeline Grace Szura, whom he adored.

Also surviving are his brothers, Henry Wasilewski and wife, Lucille; James Wasilewski and wife, Dyann; sister in-law, Diane Schwartz and husband, Chris; many nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors. He will also be missed by his grand-pups, Piper and Louie, who spent countless hours snuggling next to him.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating.

Private entombment will be in Mary Mother of God Mausoleum, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A public celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your generosity to the following charities that were important to Raymond: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org; Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA, c/o The Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre 18702; or St. Aloysius Church Building Fund at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 W. Division St., Wilkes-Barre 18706.