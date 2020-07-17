PITTSTON — Raymond M. Lauer, 64 of Pittston, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born June 8, 1956, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Whalen) Lauer.

Ray was a 1974 graduate of Dallas High School and the proud owner of Midway Garden Center and Landscape Contractors on Route 315 in Pittston.

Ray was known for many things, but most of all he was known for his one-liners and his most cherished quality, which was his kind, warm-hearted personality that was infectious to anyone he crossed paths with.

Surviving are his wife, Susan (Haddle) Lauer, of Pittston, sons, Raymond Lauer Jr. and wife, Stacey, of Laurel Run, Steven Lauer and husband, Derek Tarcza, of Haddon Township, N.J. and daughter, Laura and husband, Eric Bauman, of Jacksonville, Fla., granddaughter Stephanie, grandsons, Raymond III and Mack, brothers, Paul Lauer and Robert Lauer and sister, Marilyn Olenick.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Chamberlain.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to the MS Foundation, Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 33309-2132.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. In following with state and CDC guidelines, masks will be required for entry and capacity will be limited to 25 people at a time inside the funeral home. Please be patient and mindful of other guests.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Ray will be laid to rest in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown.

For further information or to express your condolences to Ray's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.