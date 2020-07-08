1/1
Raymond Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DORRANCE — Raymond Myers, 82, of Dorrance, passed away on Monday morning, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Dorrance, he was the son of the late Leroy G. and Mary (Finogle) Myers.

He retired from the King Fifth Wheel Co., in 2002, but was a lifelong farmer. Ray was a strong, hardworking and truly good and kind man, who loved his family and his farm. However, he cherished his Eva above all else.

He enjoyed sharing his love of farming and animals, especially with children. He was the best example to his grandchildren of what a man should be.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Russell, and his wife, Shirley; his sisters, Mildred Myers and Elizabeth Walck and her husband, Elmer.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Eva (Barry) Myers; a daughter, Judy Himebach and husband, Marc; and a son, Daniel Myers and wife, Marie; grandchildren; Steven and Matthew Myers and Kyle, Raegan and Kendall Himebach. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Ray will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance. McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Sending caring thoughts and deepest sympathies with prayers for all..Love, Gordon and Marcia
Gordon and Marcia Himebauchj
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved