HANOVER TWP. — Raymond P. Dombroski, 87, of Hanover Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Paul and Julia Straigis Dombroski. Raymond was a 1949 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and he was a graduate of Montgomery Junior College in Tacoma Park, Maryland. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War.

Prior to retiring, Ray was an electrician for 43 years and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 for 69 years.

Raymond was a member of St. Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Johnson Dombroski; his children, Raymond Dombroski and wife Colleen DeMorat, of Malvern, Jill Marianacci and husband Larry, of Dallas, Ruth Dombroski and husband Jim, of Malvern, and David Dombroski and wife Rebecca, of Schwenksville; and five grandchildren, Ian and Allison Dombroski, Sarah Marianacci and her husband, Eric, Katharine Marianacci and Joseph Raymond Dombroski.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate at a service immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Raymond's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.