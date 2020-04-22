FORTY FORT — Raymond P. Donnora, 69, a resident of Forty Fort, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at his home.

His loving wife is Ann Marie (Krysicki) Donnora. Raymond and Ann Marie would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 10.

Born on May 12, 1950, in Pittston, Raymond was the son of the late John and Julia (Belasky) Donnora.

Raymond was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1968, and went on to further his education at Kings College, where he acquired his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science.

Prior to his retirement, Raymond was employed as a micro-strategy architect for the United States Postal Service, Wilkes-Barre. In his earlier years, he was employed as a computer programmer for MetLife Insurance Company.

An easy going person with a heart of gold, Raymond saw the good in everyone he met. He was a great fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and enjoyed traveling, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family and lifelong friends from high school.

In addition to his parents, John and Julia Donnora, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Roinick.

In addition to his wife, Ann Marie, Raymond is survived by his children, Jason Donnora and his wife, Melissa, of Avalon, Ariz.; Christine Booth and her husband, Thomas, of Swoyersville; and Lora Alicea and her husband, Dr. Al, of Bethlehem; his grandson, Lincoln Alicea; his sister, Barbara Dolfi and her husband, Donald, of Mountain Top; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be celebrated in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the Donnora Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.