NANTICOKE — Rebecca Catherine Franze, 23, of Nanticoke, died Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral service and words of remembrance will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday.