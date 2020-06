WILKES-BARRE — Rebecca E. (Medley) Murray, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. The family asks that you please wear masks and observe social distancing during the viewing.