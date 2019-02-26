TUNKHANNOCK — Rebecca June Reed, 84, of Tunkhannock, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Abington Manor in Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giles Reed.

Born in Lackawanna County on June 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Laura Keeler Stark.

Rebecca is survived by her five sons, David, of Factoryville, James, of Scranton, Richard, of Tunkhannock, Harold, of Mahanoy City, and Timothy, of Exeter; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by sons Robert (Del) Reed and Paul Reed and daughters Martha Sherman and Mary Swartz.

Family and friends are invited to attend Rebecca's celebration of life service at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, from Tunkhannock Assembly of God Church, 181 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Wormer presiding. A visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

