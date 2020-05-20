KINGSTON — Rebecca L. Manfre, 64, of Kingston, gained her wings on Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. Born Aug. 15, 1955, she was the daughter of Robert L. Taylor, of Pittston, and the late Jane Goss Taylor; She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1973, and earned her bachelor's degree from College Misericordia. She worked in finance for most of her life and was a member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church. Becky had an infectious laugh and the ability to make people laugh and feel better just by talking with her. Over the years she had many hobbies including singing, reading, needlepoint, knitting, slate painting and supporting her boys during athletics, especially football and wrestling. Becky was easily heard throughout the valley during Flyers and Spartans football games, her jug of coins and cheers echoing during the game. More than anything, Becky's true joy was her family, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by so many and there will always be that void she was able to fill. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, with whom she would have celebrated 42 years in August, Bernard J. Manfre; sons, Robert Manfre and his wife, Corina, of Forty Fort; Wesley Manfre and his wife, Elizabeth, of Swoyersville; Taylor Manfre, of Salem, Ore.; four grandchildren, Kyle, Brynlee, Abigail and Robert "RJ" Manfre; seven sisters, Susan Reese and her husband, Rick; Deborah Kelleher and her husband, Eugene; Amy Story and her husband, Brian; Janet Van Sant and her husband, Tim; Nancy Cole and her husband, Brett; Judy Sborlini and her husband, Nick; Laura Melis and her husband, Stephen and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



