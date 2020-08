KINGSTON — Rebecca L. Manfre, 64, of Kingston, died May 18, 2020. Surviving is her loving husband, Bernard J. Manfre. Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, www.lehmanfuneralhome.com. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.