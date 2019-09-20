GLEN LYON — The Rev. Reese Edward Klepacz, 46, of Glen Lyon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home. Born on Nov. 10, 1972, in Wilkes-Barre, Reese, aka "Rocky," was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Betsy) Mosley-Klepacz.

Reese will be remembered as a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend. He was a minister, Evangelist, songwriter, producer, extraordinary singer, and his passion was to spread God's word of faith, love and forgiveness. His mission was to make a difference by bringing growth and change to a world that is in need of God's love. Most importantly, Reese will be remembered for his deep love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He served as a minister of Valley View Chapel in Larksville and Sunlight Church in Anthony, Kan. He was a gospel singer with The American Christian Youth Chorale, Outburst of Praise Ministries, Gospel Explosions, The Rhema Quartet and The Ambassadors. He co-managed Rockets Over Rhema yearly event in Tulsa, Okla. He was a Sunday school teacher, Royal Rangers member, worship leader, Muppet Team member, Boys & Girls Missionary Crusade director at First Assembly of God, Wilkes-Barre, and a Children's Church Leader at First Assembly of God in Tunkhannock and Nanticoke.

Reese was formerly employed with Dish Network in Tulsa, Okla., Rhema Bible Church, in Broken, Arrow, Okla., Walmart in Bixby, Okla. and Wilkes-Barre, City of Tulsa 911 Dispatcher, Capital One Auto Finance, Tulsa, Okla., New Horizons Computer Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre, Burgette Excavations in Avoca, and Navient in Wilkes-Barre.

He attended E.L. Meyers High School and Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School, Wilkes-Barre.

Reese was blessed to know so many wonderful people during his life and through his 29 years of Ministry. Left to cherish wonderful memories: his loving wife, Tracy Ketcham-Klepacz; his daughters, Kathryn, Maci and Hanna; brother Joseph S. Klepacz Jr. and Cheryl; sister Jo Ann Simon and Hurley Sr.; mother-in-law Joyce Massaker-Ketcham and Kenneth; sister-in-law Kim Ketcham and Edward; Tricia Ketcham-Belt and TJ; nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters in Christ.

"Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with him, and he with Me." — Revelation 3:20.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Pastors Michael and Kim Pickreign will officiate services.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tracy and the girls at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-reese-edward-quotrockyquot-klepacz.