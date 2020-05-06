WAPWALLOPEN — Regina C. "Jean" (Horn) Rockel, 63, of Wapwallopen, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 15, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Marion M. (Adams) and Joseph Horn Sr. She graduated from Crestwood High School in 1975. Jean owned and operated Rockel's Garage with her husband for many years. She was a member of the Pond Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Jean enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her growing family. She had just welcomed the birth of her seventh grandchild a few months ago. On Sept. 18, 1981, she was married to Dale T. Rockel. They were married for 32 years before his passing on Nov. 25, 2012. She will be greatly missed by her children, Melissa Krauss and husband, Douglas, of Wildwood, Mo.; Dale Rockel, Jr. and wife, Tiffany, of Wapwallopen; grandchildren, Anna and Tyler Krauss; Dale III, Levi, Garrett, Oliver, and Lexi Rockel. She also leaves behind brother, Joseph Horn Jr. and Deborah, of Mountain Top; and nephew, Adam Horn and wife, Christine, of Mountain Top. Due to the current restrictions, immediate services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to her family to help defray her final expenses. Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck is assisting her family. Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store