KINGSTON — Regina Eley, 89, of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Thomas and Frances Varshalla Farrell. Regina was a graduate of Hanover Township High School, Class of 1947.

Regina was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Eley, in 2003, and by her son, William T. Eley, in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Zayne, Dorothy Farraher and Frances (Faye) Farrell.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Regina Eley, of Kingston and Carolyn Eley and her husband, Bernard Shipkowski, of Hanover Township; grandson, Samuel Eley and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

