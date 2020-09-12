1/1
Regina "Jean" Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHEATOWN — Regina (Jean) Owens, 83, of 174 Newport St., Sheatown, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Hanover Section of Nanticoke and was a 1955 graduate of Nanticoke Area. She was a graduate of Mercy Nursing School in Wilkes-Barre.

She spent much of her career doing doctors office RN work. Eventually, she obtained a position with the American Red Cross, Hanover Township, in the blood collection division. We are proud of the fact that she was called to help with the blood collection efforts in Washington, D.C., in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks. Eventually, she moved into the Education Department and retired as the Education Co-ordinator.

Two days after retirement, she returned to work as Vice President in charge of production at Gold Star Wide Format (World Headquarters), where she was a force to be reckoned with for another 14 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton J. Owens, 2002; mother, Sophie Pikutis, 1986, and father, William Pikutis, 1994.

Surviving are her children, Jay Thomas, and wife, Barb, of Lehman; Jennifer Washney and husband, Robert, of Wyoming; Jeff Thomas, of Dallas, and (Saint) USAF Col. Jordan K. Thomas (ret.) and wife, Katherine, of Alexandria Va.; five grandchildren; Austin, Jonathan and wife, Stephanie, Owen, Jordan and partner, Frank, and Grace; and one great-grandchild (Jack); sister, Barbara Kroll and husband, Edward, several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Dr. Janusz Wolanin and the nurses and staff at Residential Care Inpatient Hospice for helping us give our mother the sendoff she deserved. We'd also like to thank her bestie, Beth, as well as Mr. Novak, Joan, Sherry and Albertha.

Friends may call on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davis -Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina's Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 33 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Our mom always said that if she were to write a book about raising four kids as a single mom, it would be called, "Don't Step in the Cereal." We think those are words to live by.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved