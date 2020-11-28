HANOVER TWP. — Regina "Jean" Schappert, 91, of Newtown Section of Hanover Township, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late C. Tony and Regina Klein Schwab and was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre. She worked at Bell Telephone, prior to retiring and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was a devoted and active member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, its Altar and Rosary Society, St. Vincent DePaul and volunteered at the annual church festival and for Ashley Food Bank.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Jude" Schappert and siblings, Mary Considine, Leonard Schwab, Anne Lehman, John Schwab, Leon Schwab and Ruth Bohan.

She is survived by her children, Jude (Jean) Schappert, of Hanover Township; Mark (Sharon) Schappert, of Mountain Top; Jean Marie Schappert, of Kulpmont; Michael (Donna) Schappert, of Ashley; grandchildren, Desiree, Aimee, Jude III, Lisa, Robert, Lauren, Michael, Suzanne, Eric, Stephen; great-grandchildren, Larissa, McKenzie, Ayla, Jude, Jovi, Sloan, Harper, Logan, Taylor, Dylan, Brayden, Calvin, Wyatt, Ava, Ellie; siblings, Paul Schwab, of Dayton, Ohio; Karl Schwab, of Mechanicsburg; Anthony Schwab, of Warwick and Joseph Schwab, of Penn Lake and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown. Those attending the Mass are asked to wear a mask, sit with your family and respect social distancing.

Private family visitation will be held on Monday at the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.