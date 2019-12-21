Retired Chief Master Sgt. Herbert P. "Ben" Bencosky, USAF, 72, of Germany, formerly of Lafayette Hill, died on Dec. 6, 2019.

He served in many wars/conflicts during his 30 years in the Air Force. He was the son of the late William and Martha (nee Baloga) Bencosky.

He is survived by his wife, Corry; his siblings, Mary Sullivan (Desmond), Jo-Ann Buttrey (Jerry), Michael (Ronnie), Linda Hope, Faith Desjardins (Andre); and many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Chad and Melanie McClure.

Relatives and friends may call at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. (Jacob F. Ruth)