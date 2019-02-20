DRUMS — Richard A. Matz, 67, of Drums, passed away on Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, 2019. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Angelo and Kathleen (Sartori) Matz. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Church and was a teacher in the HASD prior to retiring. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was an infant son, Angelo Matz.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, the former Emma Fox; daughters Nicole Cosentino and husband Bob, of Milford, and Angela Ey and husband Travis, of Hawley; a son, Richard, of Hoboken, N.J.; sister Linda Awdakimow and husband Edward, of Lattimer; brother Angelo and wife Brigid, of Port Jervis, N.Y.; grandchildren Angelo and Gia Cosentino and Emma and Harper Ey; and two nieces, two nephews and several cousins also survive.

Richie graduated from HHS in 1969 and earned his B.S. in education in 1974 from Lock Haven State University. He began his teaching career in 1974 and was instrumental in beginning a youth wrestling program in the HASD and then coached junior high wrestling in the district.

Richie coached high school football for Hazleton High School Mountaineers as an assistant beginning in 1976. He became the head coach in 1985, where he remained in that position until the jointure of the new Hazleton Area High School. He was the obvious choice to become the inaugural head coach for the newly built Hazleton Area High School in 1992 through 1995.

His passion for coaching was not limited to the playing field.

He spent countless hours meeting with college coaches to assist his players in receiving athletic scholarships to play at the collegiate level. Over his coaching career, he coached hundreds of players and is directly responsible for his student-athletes earning millions of dollars in athletic scholarships to continue their studies and their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Richie had a unique personality and charisma to maintain lifelong relationships with his former players.

It was very common for him to have consistent visitors at his home from his student athletes many years after he had coached them.

His passion, loyalty and pride in his players can be matched by no other. He literally mentored and advised his former players long after their high school years. He truly cared about the students he coached and taught, having a permanent impact on their lives.

Richie had the rare ability to make everyone around him feel better about themselves.

He consistently opened his home to all of his friends, making all visitors feel like they were part of his immediate family.

He mentored his assistant coaches, as well encouraging them to be successful teachers, coaches and leaders of our Hazleton Area youth.

"The Big Guy's" family was everything to him. He loved and cherished his wife, Emma, and their children, Nicole, Angela and Richie. He was so proud of all of their accomplishments and endeavors. He was very close with his sister, Linda, and brother Angelo.

Richie leaves us with lifelong memories we will all cherish for the rest of our lives. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, students and athletes.

The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.