The Rev. Richard A. Zavacki, Pastor Emeritus of St. Hedwig Church, Kingston, died on the 11th day of December, 2019 at Allied Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Father Zavacki, son of the late Anthony and Sophia (Lipinski) Zavacki, was born in Wyoming, on Dec. 26, 1931. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School and attended Kings College, Wilkes-Barre and St. Mary's College, Orchard Lake, Michigan, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor of arts degree. Father Zavacki received his seminary education at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake, Michigan, and was ordained to the priesthood June 15, 1957, in St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Rev. Jerome D. Hannan, late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Zavacki was assigned assistant pastor, pro tem at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Lake Silkworth in June of 1957. He was assigned assistant pastor at Sacred Heart, Luzerne, from 1957 to 1960 and St. Joseph's, Hudson, from 1960 to 1976. Father received the appointment of his first pastorate at St. Martha, Fairmont Springs in September of 1976 where he served until 1987. During his years as pastor at St. Martha's, Father was also appointed director of religious formation at Bishop Hoban High School in 1979. Father was appointed pastor of St. Hedwig's in Kingston in January of 1987 where he remained until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus in July of 2007.

Father Zavacki celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., in 2017.

Father is survived by a sister, Barbara Holmes, Ashville, North Carolina; a nephew, Gary and wife Jean, Exeter; and great-nephews Michael Zavacki, Atlanta, Gorgia and Richard Zavacki, Downingtown.

In addition to his parents, Father was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Zavacki and John Zavacki. M.D.

Viewing will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. A Solemn Vespers Service will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.