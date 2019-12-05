Richard Paul Belles died on Dec. 3, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. The deep love, presence and prayers of all his family comforted him as he prepared to enter into eternal life.

Born in Plains on May 19, 1941, he was the oldest son of the late Paul & Helen (Kelly) Belles. He graduated from Plains High School with the Class of 1959. There he was a star athlete in basketball and baseball. His love for competitive sports continued throughout his life.

After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the USA EUR (US Army/Europe). During his tour in Germany he tried out for and was accepted into the Elite Special Troops Division. He proudly represented the U.S. as a team member of the Celtics Basketball Team and the Spartans Baseball Team. His pitching led the Spartans to "the team to beat" status. The Celtics went on to play in the International Basketball Tournament in France. He received letters of commendation from his commanding officer for his outstanding contribution to the growth and success of the teams.

Coming home after honorably serving his country, Rich continued to work hard and play hard. He first worked in the family business "Paul's TV." Over the years he was employed by Stegmaier Brewery and Casey-Kassa Coal Co. He then received his certification at LCCC in electrical science and application and was self-employed as Belles Electric. He retired from the electrical services dept. at the VAMC in 2011.

A man of quiet determination with a fierce spirit of competition, he played to win in basketball, baseball, softball and golf. He enjoyed being part of winning two state championships in the Pennsylvania Amateur Softball Association Games (1984 & 1997). In 2006, he scored a hole-in-one at the New York Conklin Players Club. In retirement, he played golf 8 days a week. Two of Rich's favorite songs were "The Irish Ballad," "Danny Boy" and "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. He was a member of the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, The Polish American Veterans, The Henry Citizens Club and The Italian American Citizens Club, all of Plains Township.

Rich deeply loved his family and was very proud of his five children. He was a loving "Grandpa" to 12 grandchildren. He was also very proud of the sports accomplishments of his grandchildren. We will always cherish our many happy family memories.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother Leon; sisters Dorothy Mazur and Paulette Weeks; and beloved nephew Jason McNeill.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 52 years Betty Ann Kasa; sons Richard Belles, Jr. (Lynn) of West Wyoming and Brian Belles (Amber) of Erdenheim; daughters Ellen Nocito (Michael) of Suscon, Kelly Dudek (Kevin) of Suscon, Bethie Dodgson (Scott) of Jenkins Township; grandchildren Cassie, Michael Nocito, Carissa, Kalene and Nick Belles, Karleigh Dudek, Luke, Violet, Rosie and Daisy Belles, Jack and Ben Dodgson. Also surviving are his sisters, Shirley McNeill (Rodney) and Lorraine Giovannini (Ted); numerous nieces and nephews.

We are very grateful to Rich's many good friends with whom he shared a good game, a cold beer and great conversations. We also extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the phenomenal heath care team at the VAMC Hospice Unit. Rich's long journey through Parkinson's dementia is over. May he rest in God's peace.

Funeral will be held 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by Father Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Plains American Legion Military Honors Detail will be held in the parish cemetery, Dupont. Family and friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at .

For additional information or to leave Rich's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.