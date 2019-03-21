INDIANA, Pa. — Richard C. Kovach (Scruff), 70, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Indiana, Pa., surrounded by his family at daughter Richelle's home. He was known as Scruff by most, but as Popeye to his six grandchildren, who thought the world of him.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 13, 1948, to Paul and Marie (Miller) Kovach and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, where he campaigned to install a dome over the football field and fill all the water fountains with Kool-Aid. After graduating from Johnson School of Technology in Scranton, he worked for Procter & Gamble for over 30 years and recently for Steward Industries of Berwick, where they treated him like family.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Trase (McGonigle) Kovach, whom he married on Sept. 20, 1975; two daughters, Richelle (Stephen) McCabe, of Indiana, Pa., and Megan (Shawn) Marhelski, of Waynesville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Isabelle, Sophia, Mason and Madden McCabe, all of Indiana, Pa., and Lainey and James Marhelski, both of Waynesville, Ohio; and three brothers, Paul, John and Charles. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother George.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa.