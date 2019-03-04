LARKSVILLE — Richard C. Piccarreta, 75, of Larksville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Michael and Concetta Piccarreta. Richard was a graduate of GAR High School, where he excelled in athletics, lettering in football, wrestling, track and baseball.

He was formerly employed at Mellon Bank and Weis Markets. Richard was a classic Western movies and TV fan. He especially loved WWII documentaries. He was well known to tell a joke and told many stories about growing up in the 1940s and 1950s. Richard was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Philomena Piccarreta, Josephine Ashby, and Rose Ondish; and by his brothers, Sam, Tally, John and Michael Piccarreta.

Surviving are his sons, Richard D. Piccarreta, of Larksville, Robert Piccarreta and his companion, Leeann, of Larksville, and Brian T. Piccarreta and his companion, Dorothea, of Larksville; daughter, Concetta M. Jankoviak and her companion, Anthony, of Olyphant; grandchildren, Robert T. Piccarreta and his companion, Sarah, of Florida, and Caitlyn Cunningham and her companion, Chad, of Larksville; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Lilly, Jaxson, Ilithia, and soon to be born Bentley; sisters, Concetta Piccarreta and Louise Laine; brothers, Michael Piccarreta, Philadelphia and Peter Piccarreta and his wife, Anita, of Pottstown; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church on Friday morning.

Friends may call at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

