Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

SWEET VALLEY — Richard "Dick" Culver, 90, of Sweet Valley, died Sept. 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday from the River of Life Fellowship, 22 Outlet Road, Lehman. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store