On Sept. 18, 2020, Heaven received their newest angel. Richard David Fuller, 77, of Dunmore, entered into eternal rest from myelofibrosis, a very rare and uncurable form of leukemia.

Born in Peckville on Aug. 16, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Barczyk Fuller. He resided in Archbald until he married his wife and moved to Dunmore. He attended St. Thomas School, Archbald, and was a 1962 graduate of Archbald High School.

After graduating high school, he went to work for his father in the construction business, then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963, serving in the United States, Greece, France, Turkey and Germany. While in the Air Force, he served as an honor guard. After an honorable discharge, he moved back home and started working in inventory control at Jacquilin Cochren in Moosic. After the plant closed, he went to work at Inter Metro Industries, Plains Township, as inventory control manager. After 43 years, he retired in January 2014.

Richard enjoyed reading, cruises, and traveling with his family.

His family would like to thank Frank Senefonte, the Fitzpatrick family, Shelly and the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the care and kindness shown to Richard.

Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Russell Fuller; a daughter, Mary Ann Fuller Guziewicz and husband John, of Dunmore; a brother, William and a sister Catherine Bishop, both of Archbald, and a sister, Elizabeth Malinowski, of Maryland; sisters-in-law Lucille Fuller, of Archbald, and Mary Fuller, of North Carolina; several nieces, including his goddaughter, Susan, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Kathryn Fuller; three brothers, Robert, Joseph and Gerald; his father-in-law, George (Mike); mother-in-law, Helen; and sister-in-law, Ann Russell.

The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, followed by interment with military honors in St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. All those attending are kindly asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering immediately upon entering the church.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

Please note all CDC guidelines must be observed including the required wearing of a face covering, social distancing and the refrain of physical contact with the family. Also in order to accommodate all visitors, there may be a period of waiting before entering the funeral home. Please pay your respects in a timely manner so others may also.

To offer the family a condolence, or for further information, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.