HARDING — Richard D. Dymond, 88, of Harding, passed away Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

Born in the Dymond Hollow section of Exeter Twp. he was the son of the late Lawrence and Rosa (Hamlin) Dymond. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1949, and served in the US Army. For many years Richard was an agent for Metlife and later worked at the Stranton Power Plant and on the Charmin line at P&G. Prior to his retirement he was a general manager at TC Lloyd for 23 years. He was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church and the Valley Masonic Lodge #499 of West Pittston. Richard also enjoyed farming and was the treasurer of the Sheep Growers Association for many years.

Preceding him in death was his wife Janet Ruth Howell Dymond; son Richard (Ricky) Dymond; sisters Norma Ashcraft, Eleanor Dymond, Barbara Osbourne and Marjorie Bonnie; brothers Jack and Ben Dymond.

Surviving are children Brenda Bitters and her husband Michael, Harding, Barbara Frederick and her husband Joseph, Harding, Debra Dymond, Harding, Robert Dymond and his wife Lynn, Harding; grandchildren Missi, Lindsey and Kayleigh Dymond, Jennifer Fumanti and her husband Robert, Katlyn Bitters, Victoria and Joseph Frederick, Ruth Dicker, and Emily Dymond; great granddaughters Lucy and Samantha Fumanti and Poppy Grey Dymond.

Funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday Nov. 10, in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to service time Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Sacred Heart 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, Pa 18702.

