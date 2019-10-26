HARDING — Richard E. King, 89, of Harding, passed away Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.

Born in Lake Township, he was the son of the late George Wayne King and Esther Mae Ruggles King. He was a graduate of Laketon High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany, where he was a field artillery mechanic. Richard also received his Carpentry 1 Certification from the Wyoming Valley Technical Institute. In 1967, Richard and his wife, Joan, were the leaders of Cub Scout Pack 313. He was also a founding member of the Mt. Zion Fire Department and served as the treasurer until 1988. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at P&G as a maintenance supervisor for 25 years.

The family would like acknowledge and thank the staff at Riverview Ridge Assisted Living for the compassion and care they provided.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Joan Lamoreaux; brothers John, Roy, Donald, Lyle and Ted King; and sister Dorothy K. Wadas.

Surviving are children Richard J. King and his wife, Mary, of Tunkhannock, Janice Burgess and her husband, Dale, of Harding, and Raymond W. King, of Wilkes-Barre; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Rick Wormer, of the Assembly of God Church of Tunkhannock, officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Exeter Township.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assembly of God Church, 181 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1214 Marcy Rd., Harding, PA 18643.