MOUNTAIN TOP — Richard F. Malikowski, 85, Gino Merli Veterans Center resident, formerly from Mountain Top, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Sacred Heart Hospice, Dunmore.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Palchanis) Malikowski. Richard was a graduate of Shickshinny High School and Penn State, where he earned his engineering degree. He was employed as a professional land surveyor and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, earning several service medals.

Richard enjoyed target shooting, fishing, bowling and was an avid Penn State football fan. A man of great faith and dedicated family man, he was a member of St. Jude's Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors, American Legion and the NRA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (Pucilowsky) Malikowski, and siblings, Francis, Robert, and Jean Marie Malikowski.

He is survived by his children, Mark Malikowski (Pam), of Clarks Summit; Tony Malikowski (Rachel), of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Eric Malikowski, of Congers, N.Y.; Lisa Simon (Dan), of Deptford, N.J.; Heather Malikowski (Tom Roberts), of Chadds Ford; five grandchildren, Irek, Sandra, and Bartek Malikowski; Kyle and Kory Jones; five great-grandchildren, Kyrsten, Naomi, Savannah, Kayden and Tobias; brother, Edward Malikowski, of West Chester; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming, with Military Honors.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday and from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the .

