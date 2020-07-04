1/1
Richard H. Fox
NANTICOKE — Richard H. Fox, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born and raised in Pottstown, he was the oldest of 11 children of the late Ernest and Edna Grandy Fox. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School.

Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard was an active and faithful member of the Parish of Saint Robert Bellarmine at the Church of Saint Aloysius in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a lector, cantor, usher, and Eucharistic Minister. He managed a stand at the church's annual bazaars and traveled all over the valley selling raffle tickets leading up to the bazaars. He also taught Sunday School for more than 25 years. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at WVIA in Pittston. His many friends will remember Richard fondly his dry wit sense of humor.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Duron Paint, and several trucking firms, including Raineri Brother's Produce, Thomas C. Thomas, Roadway and Grant's Store. He also worked for the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife of more than 51 years, Ann C. Madden Fox, his son, Christopher R. Fox, and his brother, Jan Fox.

Richard will be sadly missed by his daughter, Briget Ford and her husband, William, of Wilkes-Barre Township; his son, the Rev. Richard E. Fox, Pastor of the Parish Community of Saint Patrick in Scranton; grandchildren, Mitchell and Cameron Ford; brothers and sisters: James and wife, Candy, of St. Cloud, Fla.; Barbara, of Pottstown; Michael and wife, Christine, of West Chester; Thomas and wife, Jamie, of Harrisburg; Kathryn and husband, Terry, of New Columbia; David and wife, Susan, of Houston, Texas; Sherry, of Pasadena, Md.; Kim and wife, Lori, of Lebanon; Sandra and husband, William, of Pottstown; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Richard's entire family is grateful for the kindness, caring and compassion of the nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Drs. Wolanin, Verazin and Desai.

Celebration of Richard's Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius, Barney and Division Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Graveside services with Military Honors will be in Saint Ignatius Cemetery on Pringle Hill.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations to the Church of Saint Aloysius are preferred.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Richard's family at www.celebratehislife.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
