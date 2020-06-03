SHICKSHINNY — Richard H. (Rick) Post, 72, of Talcott Hill Road, Shickshinny, Broadway, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Township. Born Nov. 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Erla (Seward) Post. Rick graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1965, and earned an associate's degree in diesel mechanics and welding from Williamsport Area Community College. A mechanic most of his life, he was employed for 36 years by Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas, retiring as supervisor of the mechanic's garage in 2010. Following his retirement from Commonwealth, he was a self-employed diesel mechanic until the time of his death. Rick was a well-known car enthusiast. He raced stock cars at Evergreen Raceway and Five Mile Point in upstate N.Y., as well as drag racing. He also liked his antique show cars. He was a member of Sylvania Lodge No. 354, Free and Accepted Masons, Shickshinny. Surviving is his wife of 17 years, Cheryl (Rakowski) Post; sons, Richard M. Post and wife, Linda, of Loyalville, and Ryan Post, of Joshua Tree, Calif.; a step daughter, Heidi Marr, at home, and step son, Todd Bebo and fiancé, Melissa Mallis, of Dallas; sisters, Donna Post, of Broadway, and Rita Brown and husband, Gene, of Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren; Dana Post, Ariel Bebo and Brooke Bebo; a nephew, Joshua Brody and niece, Janine Brody. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc. 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store