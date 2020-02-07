BEAUMONT — Richard E. Harris, 81, Beaumont, died Feb. 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Kingston he was the son of the late Ralph and Liva Spencer Harris. He was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1957. Richard was a beloved employee of the Sordoni Family at Harveys Lake for over 25 years where he worked as a custodian and groundskeeper. The Sordonis were like Richard's second family whom he loved dearly.

He was strong willed and full of energy always being there for us when we needed him. Richard loved camping, fishing, playing kickball, raising canaries and watching all the shows about Alaska. He had a passion for DQ ice cream, coffee, doughnuts, NASCAR and hunting and enjoyed the auction and horseracing.

Surviving are his beautiful wife of 62 years, the former Irene Price; children Cheryl Traver and her husband, Donnie, Tunkhannock, Richard Harris and his wife, Sue, Beaumont, Lori Harris Strein and her husband, Bill, Tunkhannock, Dave Harris and his wife Flo, Harveys Lake, Larry Harris, Beaumont, Kim Hart and her husband, Lowell, Lewis, New York; brothers Bob Harris, Dallas, Don Harris, Noxen, Ernie Harris and his wife Clara, Ohio, Gary Harris and his wife Joyce, Beaumont; sister Joy Foulkes and her husband, Jim, Dallas; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held noon Monday in Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, 6470 SR 309, Monroe Township, with the Rev. Lynn Mokwa officiating.

Interment will be in the Orcutt Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time Monday at the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, SR 309, Monroe Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kunkle Fire Company Inc., 3943 SR 309 Highway, Dallas, PA 18612 or the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, 6470 SR 309, Monroe Township, PA 18657.

