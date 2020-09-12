1/1
Richard J. Biscontini
DALLAS — Richard J. Biscontini, 85, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Albert and Victoria Biscontini.

Richard was a father, world traveler, attorney, businessman and President of Biscontini Distribution Centers. He found joy in the opera, a good meal, hugs from his kids, spending time in nature, long conversations and exploring Europe. The grandson of an Italian immigrant, Richard valued education and was a voracious learner who loved art and history. He believed in "patience and fortitude," taking it "one day at a time" and was happiest when teaching and helping others.

Surviving are his children, Gianna Biscontini, of San Diego, Calif., and Adrian Biscontini, of Berkshire, N.Y.; sister, Rita O'Donnell, of Lancaster; niece, Katie Warnagiris and family; nephew, CJ O'Donnell and family.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by his children in Spring 2021. If you wish to be notified of this event or if you would like to send condolences, the family will be receiving correspondence at ggbiscontini@gmail.com and adrian.biscontini@gmail.com. Mail may be sent to: Adrian Biscontini, 201 S. Hill Road, Berkshire, NY 13736.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to help advance research in the area of Alzheimer's Disease at the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org).



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
