KINGSTON — Richard J. Bower, 76, of Kingston, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Richard was born in Williamsport on Feb. 25, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bower. He graduated from St. Boniface High School. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was self-employed in many different industries. Rick was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and a businessman who influenced many lives in a positive way. He will be remembered by all for his kindness and generosity. All anyone had to do was ask and he was ready to help.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy; brother Robert and sister Joan Kennedy.

Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Charmain, of 36 years; sons Jeffery and wife Lori and Richard and wife Amy; brothers James and wife Cindy and Joseph and wife Judy; four grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Rick shared a special bond with his nieces Devon and Sherri, as they shed a special light on his life.

Funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Tanya Olaviany, of Courtdale United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to St. Vincent's De Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or .

