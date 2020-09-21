1/1
Richard J. Chiavacci
WYOMING — Richard J. Chiavacci "Rick," 67, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born April 20, 1953, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Romeo and Celia (Pisaneschi) Chiavacci.

Rick was a 1972 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following graduation he began a lifetime of work in the electrical field, retiring from All Phase Electric, Scranton.

He was an avid fisherman, golfer, jokester and a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Richard was also known for his generosity, he gave to just about every charity you can think of. His selfless nature showed in the way he always put others ahead of himself.

Surviving are his daughters, Maria and husband Michael Alba, of Wyoming, Nicole Tarnalicki, of West Pittston, three grandchildren whom he adored, Jordan, Michael and Sammy. Also surviving are sisters, Debbie Stedge and Diane Morreale, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Carmella (Morreale) Chiavacci (2016); sisters, Sarah Piemontese, Norma Coyne and Pearl Morreale.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask. Also, capacity will be limited to meet CDC guidelines. Please do your best to pay your respects in a timely fashion so all attendees can pay their respects in a reasonable amount of time.

A Blessing service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 p.m. Officiate: The Rev. Pete Tomczak of St. Monica's Parish.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

Rick will be laid to rest with his wife Carmella in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For further information or to express your condolences to Rick's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
SEP
22
Service
07:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. We will love you and miss you always. Love John, Jenn & Jacob.
John Coyne
Family
September 21, 2020
September 20, 2020
He was always a great guy/friend. Easy to talk with and always upbeat. I've missed him since retirement and will continue to do so. My sympathies to all who knew him and especially his family.
John B
Friend
September 20, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family. I always considered Ricky a good friend although I haven't seen him in years. Rest in peace, my friend!
Wayne Scull
