HANOVER TWP. — Richard J. Mazzoni, 49, or Hanover Township, died Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, as a result of an industrial accident in Hazleton.

Richard was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the former Linda Dante and her late husband, Richard J. Mazzoni Sr. He was a graduate of the Nanticoke High School and had been employed for many years by Waste Reduction and Recycling Company as a roll-off driver and mechanic.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Nanticoke, Aerie 834. Rich was a strong man who was always there for his family and friends, being what they needed him to be. He was an avid Saints fan who loved caring for his country property and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a devoted family man and proud father. Most of all, he cherished the quality time he spent with his daughter, joking around, while sharing their love of music.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by a brother, Anthony Kashnicki, in 2002.

Surviving are his life partner, Lorri Gardner, and daughter, Aprillia Daigh Mazzoni, both at home; mother, Linda Dante Mazzoni, of Plymouth; and sisters, Amy Kashnicki and her partner, Chester Hummel, of Hanover Township, and Portia Caruso, of Plymouth. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parrish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division Streets, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard Cerba officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aprillia Mazzoni through WBEE Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 1194, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Richard's obituary at www.natandgawlasfuneralhome.com.