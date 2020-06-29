PLAINS TWP — Richard J. Skibinski, 64, of Plains Township, died June 27, 2020. His wife is Lorrie Fritz-Skibinski. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Family and friends may call 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending the funeral service and visitation please follow the practice of social distancing, and masks are required.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.