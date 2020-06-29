PLAINS TWP — Richard J. Skibinski, 64, of Plains Township, died June 27, 2020. His wife is Lorrie Fritz-Skibinski. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Family and friends may call 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending the funeral service and visitation please follow the practice of social distancing, and masks are required.