SWOYERSVILLE — Richard J. Smith, 76, a lifelong resident of Swoyersville and a guest of the Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township since July 2019, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

His beloved wife was the late Elaine A. (Papciak) Smith, who passed away on May 7, 2016. Childhood sweethearts since the eighth grade, they truly shared a never-ending love for one another. Richard and Elaine were married on May 22, 1972, sharing 43 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on June 4, 1944, in Kingston, Richard was one of three sons born to the late George J. Smith Sr. and Mary (Lukesh) Smith.

Raised in Swoyersville, Richard received his early education at the former Holy Trinity Grade School, Swoyersville, and was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School.

Richard was a member of the IBEW, Local 1319, for 52 years. He was employed by Sordoni Construction and TC Lloyd Construction Company Inc., for over 30 years. He held the position of warehouse manager and was responsible for all the line crew's equipment and safety. Safety was an important part of Richard's responsibilities and he ensured every item that was needed to keep the men safe was available to them. He had a passion for his work and was dedicated to his position. He decided to retire in 2010 to spend more time with his wife.

Richard was a longtime member of the former Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. He was a devout Catholic and through his strong faith, he was able to accomplish everything he wanted to do in life.

A kind hearted man, Richard greeted everyone he knew with a smile. He was a very intelligent person and was always willing to give advice or offer his assistance to anyone in need. Throughout his life he had a passion for cars and trucks and it could be said with certainty that he had the nicest vehicles in the valley!

Although Richard will be deeply missed, there is much joy in knowing he is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Elaine and all his family and friends who have gone before him.

In addition to his parents, George and Mary Smith, and his wife, Elaine, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Technical Sergeant George J. Smith, U.S. Air Force, Retired, on Feb. 15, 2019.

Richard is survived by his brother, Daniel Smith and his wife, Joan, of Bellevue, Neb.; his caregiver and friends, Terri Burgess and her husband, Joe, of West Wyoming; his numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his wife's cousin, Christine Sisko, who helped him in many ways.

Due to concerns over the current pandemic, the viewing and funeral service will be private. A Blessing Service will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For additional information or to send an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.