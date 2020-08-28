1/1
Richard J. Stefanides Sr.
SWOYERSVILLE — Richard J. Stefanides, Sr., 80, of Swoyersville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Dzurek Stefides. Born in Swoyersville, he attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Swoyersville High School, Class of 1957. He owned and operated Rich's Service Station, Swoyersville, since 1966. He retired in 2018, leaving the business to his son, Rob.

He is survived by his wife, Lothaine, of 58 years; sons, Richard Jr. (Beth), of Kingston, Robert (Evie), of Forty Fort, Edward (Sarah), of Lebanon and daughter, Kim Ervin (Randy), of Shavertown; as well as sister-in-law, Steffie Stefanides, of Swoyersville.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Stephen, Joseph and sisters, Mary Chipego and Helen Schlosser.

Richard was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved spending time at his cabin in Wyalusing. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Nicole, of Rome, Ga., Megan, of Audubon, N.J., Erika, of Philadelphia, Kristian, of Manlius, N.Y., Alexandra, of Forty Fort, Abigail, of Philadelphia and Benjamin, of Los Angeles, Calif. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren; Christo, Theo, Lula, all of Georgia and Adalyn, of New Jersey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church. Masks are required. The interment following the Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PA Game Commission NE Regional Office, 3917 Memorial Hwy, Dallas, 18612.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
